Killer Kross on Not Appearing at ROH Supercard of Honor

Killer Kross has reflected on not making an appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor.

When ROH underwent a “reconceptualization” period, many were skeptical of the future of the promotion. The company announced it would be releasing all of its talent but was aiming for a return in the spring.

The wrestling world was turned upside down when AEW President Tony Khan announced he was purchasing ROH. This caught many off guard including someone who was trying to get Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on the Supercard of Honor show.

Killer Kross On What Went Wrong

Killer Kross was expecting to be featured on the Supercard of Honor show before Tony Khan made the deal. This gave some the impression that Khan blocked Kross and Scarlett from appearing.

As it turns out, Kross may have simply been the victim of many moving parts. He told Wrestling Inc that the person who was trying to get him on the show lost his job due to the acquisition.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to keep this quiet,’ we were really pumped about this, it’s going to be awesome. She might be able to revisit some stuff from Ring Of Honor that she previously did,” he said. “We can do something new, so, all of these ideas are coming to light.

“Then it was announced on TV that Tony Khan had bought Ring Of Honor. So, I hit my correspondent back, and I was like, ‘what the f*ck is going on here?’

“He’s like, ‘I have no idea,’ and then a little bit of time went on, and then we began to find out through my other friends in the company, who didn’t even know. Because we were fading them too, not like we thought they’d maliciously stooge it off, we just didn’t want it to leak. We are very old school, we don’t tell anybody what is going on.

“So, what happened was everybody lost their jobs, or they were out of jobs. They didn’t have work anymore at Ring Of Honor.”

Kross said at that point, it wouldn’t have been right to keep asking the person about his appearance.

“At that point, on a humane level, there was no way I could continue talking to this person. I felt bad for that person on the phone. Like, here is this person that was offering us work, and then they’re not there anymore.

“My heart was broken for them, I was like, I don’t think this is something, just on a human level, that we should continue pursuing. I guess, that’s just basically what happened, it was kind of like sad actually. I felt bad, I didn’t pursue it beyond that.”

During the Supercard of Honor media scrum, Tony Khan dismissed the notion that he didn’t want Kross and Scarlett on the show. He insisted that the two weren’t booked when he took over ROH and that he actually likes them.