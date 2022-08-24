Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Konnan Claims AEW Talents Complained To Him About Their Booking

Not everything has been right in AEW. Tensions have been brewing in the promotion over the booking of the company originals and the spotlight shifting towards ex-WWE talents for a while now. According to Konnan, people have actually complained to him about their bookings.

The wrestling veteran recently discussed the reports of talent being unhappy in AEW during his Keepin It 100 podcast. He first mentioned how he loves talking to Tony Khan because they both are fans of the same things.

Speaking about the situation in AEW, Konnan actually claimed that a lot of people complained to him about their spot the last time he visited a show:

“Then the last time I was there, bro, you have no idea how many people came up to me and they were pissed about the booking. They weren’t happy how they were being used. They were very, very vocal about it.”

According to the Mexican star, people believed that Konnan may be joining the AEW creative team. So talents talked to him openly about their frustrations. Though the AAA promoter made it clear that he is not trying to get a job with ALL Elite Wrestling

