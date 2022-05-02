Kurt Angle On Who Is The Better Wrestler Between AJ Styles And Bryan Danielson

AJ Styles and Bryan Danielson are two of the most celebrated wrestlers of today’s era. Both have followers that believe them to be the best in ring talent of the current generation. Kurt Angle recently revealed his pick between the two.

The Olympic Gold Medallist talked about a number of things on the latest episode of his podcast. He discussed topics such as his WWE retirement tour and more.

When asked to pick the better wrestler between Styles and Danielson, Angle picked Styles because of their history together:

“That’s tough, they’re identical, they’re so much alike and as far as their styles and everything they do, they’re great at submission, they’re great at highflying, they’re great at anything that belongs in the ring.

I will say this, I will pick AJ only because I wrestled him.” said Kurt Angle, “I never wrestled Daniel Bryan and if I did I might change my mind, so I’m saying AJ right now because I wrestled him.”

The former Raw GM has a long history with the Phenomenal One. Both were part of TNA for a long time and did some of their best work while being part of the promotion. Angle returned to WWE in 2017, a year after Styles made his debut.

Who do you think is the better wrestler between AJ Styles and Bryan Danielson? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotes via WrestlingInc