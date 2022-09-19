Kurt Angle On Concussions: I’m Starting To Not Remember Things

Kurt Angle seems to be feeling the affects of the concussions he’s suffered over the course of his professional wrestling career.

Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and discussed suffering a few major concussions throughout his time in the ring. Angle noted that he’s now feeling the affects of those concussions, as he has begun to have memory issues.

“I would say I probably had four concussions that I know of. major. One was a slight concussion that wasn’t too bad. The other three were pretty bad.

“But, you know, even to this day, I’m starting to not remember things, you know, and I’m only in my early 50s. But, I’ve gotten a little damage to my brain, there’s no doubt about it.

“You know, my memory is not that great anymore. I really have to think hard about remembering the past.”

(via WWE)

The former Olympic gold medalist joined WWE back in 1998, quickly rising to main event status. After legendary feuds with the likes of Triple H, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and so many more, Angle has become one of the most decorated stars in WWE history.

He’s a six-time World Champion, as well as a former United States, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and European Champion in WWE.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2017, and has since made sporadic appearances on WWE TV, including a stint as WWE RAW General Manager.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co