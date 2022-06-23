Kurt Angle Isn’t Happy With How His Time in WWE Ended

Kurt Angle admits his last run in WWE wasn’t ideal.

Angle is a Hall of Famer and is widely regarded as one of the best performers the wrestling business has ever seen. With that said, many felt his final stretch with WWE left a lot to be desired.

Kurt definitely wasn’t as agile as he used to be by the time he returned to WWE. With that said, the general consensus is that WWE didn’t exactly give him a proper sendoff.

The reaction to his WrestleMania 35 loss to Baron Corbin certainly wasn’t a positive one and didn’t really do anything to elevate Corbin.

Kurt Angle on Last WWE Run

(via WWE)

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Kurt Angle said he wasn’t happy over how things ended with WWE.

“No, not at all. I went back to WWE. It wasn’t a big welcome home. It was more of a, ’We’re going to show you what you did when you left us.’ I didn’t have any hard feelings about it, but Vince McMahon just didn’t have any plans for me.

“I was doing more jobs than I was winning. I don’t blame him for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006, and coming back, I think he felt that I was a little bit of a liability because of my broken necks. I had four broken necks in WWE back in the 2000s. I also had a painkiller problem that I got myself out of, but I think that he thought I was a little bit of a liability so he didn’t want to utilize me the way he should have.”

Despite his feelings, Angle says he remains close with Vince McMahon. He said Vince simply got caught in the crossfire of his painkiller addiction when he decided to leave the company back in 2006 to go to TNA Wrestling.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.