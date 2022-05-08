Kurt Angle Hopes to Manage Stable of Olympians in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said he hopes to manage a team of Olympians one day should he one day return to the company.

Angle joined the WWF in 1998 and debuted on TV in late 1999, becoming the first Olympic Gold Medalist to join Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Kurt Angle Show,’ the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed his idea after saying he missed out on managing American Alpha.

“I’d like to manage the olympians… When Gable Steveson starts his career, he and Chad Gable, that would be the new Team Angle. I would love that.” Kurt Angle.

Gable competed at the London 2012 Summer Games in the 84kg category but didn’t win a medal.

Steveson captured gold for Team U.S.A at last year’s Summer Games in Tokyo, competing in the 125kg weight class.

He signed with WWE in September 2021, becoming the second Olympic Gold Medalist (behind Angle) to do so.

In addition to Gable and Steveson, Ronda Rousey is also a former Olympian having won Bronze in the Women’s Judo (70kg) at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

The Original Team Angle

Benjamin, Angle, and Haas as ‘Team Angle’ in 2003.

Kurt Angle is no stranger to managing young Superstars, as he managed Team Angle in 2003.

Comprising of Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin, the group came together as part of Kurt’s feud with Brock Lesnar, though they failed to prevent Lesnar from winning the WWE Championship from Angle at WrestleMania 19.

After Kurt took time off to recover from an injury, the team would split upon his return with Haas and Benjamin being redubbed ‘The World’s Greatest Tag Team.’