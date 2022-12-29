Kurt Angle Praises Triple H’s Love For Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle has nothing but great things to say about Triple H‘s love for professional wrestling.

Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and was asked who he believes has a good mind for the professional wrestling industry. He didn’t hesitate to name former in-ring foe and current head of WWE creative Triple H.

“For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it,” Kurt Angle said. “He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well-educated.

“He loves pro-wrestling like it’s his wife. Okay? He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it. In the past, I would say somebody like Hulk Hogan, who was able to bring the fans in at a time when wrestling was not so hot, but Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger.

“And he has a great mind for the business as well. I worked with Hulk Hogan, and he definitely is well educated with the wrestling aspect.”

After Vince McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO, and later retire as head of creative for the company, Triple H stepped in to fill the void of creative head for the professional wrestling juggernaut.

Since, “The Game” has made a multitude of changes that have been positively received for the most part. His love for the industry has certainly shined through on multiple occasions since assuming his new role.

