Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested in Joining TNA Wrestling

Brock Lesnar was once interested in crossing the line to work for TNA Wrestling. This is according to Kurt Angle, who has been friends with him for years due to their amateur wrestling backgrounds and pro wrestling careers.

Throughout 2003, they had some classic matches over the WWE Title, including Lesnar winning the championship from Angle at WrestleMania 19.

In 2007, Angle wrestled Lesnar for one final time in a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. That could’ve been different if Lesnar got the money he wanted from TNA Wrestling.

The Talk

While speaking on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle revealed that Lesnar reached out to him about potentially joining TNA Wrestling in 2007.

“Okay, Brock calls me. He’s not in WWE,” Kurt Angle recalls. “He says, ‘Listen, man, can you get me in TNA? —’ I probably shouldn’t even be saying this, but you know what, Brock doesn’t care. So he said, ‘Hey, what are you making?’ I told him what I was making and he said, ‘If you can get me that, I’ll come. I approached TNA, and they said, ‘No, we’re not going to give him that kind of money.”

Angle said that he thinks TNA was at the top of their budget and couldn’t give any more money out at the time. He stated the Carter Family funded the venture for a long time and when TNA started making their own money, it wasn’t enough for them to be able to afford Lesnar.

Angle added that “TNA would have lit up” if a deal could have been reached to bring in Lesnar.

Lesnar would not return to professional wrestling until 2012 when he returned to WWE on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania 28 as he focused on his MMA career.

