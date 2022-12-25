Kurt Angle Shares his Picks for Final WrestleMania Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be retired, but the Olympian is ready to make a return to the ring with the right opponent.

Angle returned to WWE in 2017 after a near-eleven-year absence and competed in a handful of matches in that time.

The Olympic Gold Medalist last competed at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Baron Corbin.

One More Match

Despite it being years since Angle’s most recent match, the former WWE World Champion has never been shy about teasing a return.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said he would have to work with a younger talent to ‘carry’ him through a match at WrestleMania.

“I’m not that stupid. So I’m going to make sure it’s a young guy because I’m a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him.” Kurt Angle.

While Angle and Styles faced off several times in TNA/Impact Wrestling, the Olympian has yet to face off with the One and Only.

Braun Strowman

It wasn’t just Ricochet and Styles that Angle had praise for, as he also highlighted the career of Braun Strowman.

The Olympian also named the Monster Among Men as someone he’d love to wrestle again if he returned to the ring.

“He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He’s not as athletic as Brock, he’s pretty close.” Kurt Angle.

Strowman was released from WWE in June of last year and returned to WWE TV this past September.

h/t – eWrestlingNews