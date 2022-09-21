Kurt Angle Teases Involvement with WWE WrestleMania 39

Kurt Angle could be walking down the aisle at WrestleMania one last time as part of next year’s two-night event.

Angle recently returned to WWE TV during the August 29, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw, and was involved in a segment with the Alpha Academy and the Street Profits.

The Olympic Gold Medalist celebrated with the Profits after their match, where the stipulation being that Kurt would have had to join the Academy if Chad Gable and Otis won.

WrestleMania

Angle was able to keep clear of joining the Alpha Academy, but he could be appearing at WWE’s biggest event of next year.

Speaking to the Wrassingh Show, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that there have been talks about him doing something for next year’s event (via 411 Mania.)

They’re talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania.” Kurt Angle on possibly appearing at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Angle went on to clarify that nothing is set in stone yet, calling his possible WrestleMania 39 “just an idea.”

The WWE Hall of Famer did confirm that if he does appear at WrestleMania he will not be wrestling.

“It won’t be in a wrestling capacity at all. I don’t mind because I can’t wrestle anymore.” Kurt Angle on appearing for WWE without competing.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1 and April 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California.

AEW

Despite being released from WWE in April 2020, Kurt Angle hasn’t ever appeared for All Elite Wrestling, a promotion many fans believe he would be a perfect fit for.

Angle explained on the show that his loyalty to WWE has kept him from Tony Khan‘s company.

“I have a contract with WWE, it’s a nostalgia contract. It’s more of a merchandise contract with them right now. And I’ve always try to keep a good relationship with them, ever since I left them for TNA and came back to WWE.

“I don’t want to do that again, I don’t want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me.”