Kurt Angle Names the Person with the Highest Wrestling IQ

Kurt Angle has worked with some of the most influential people in wrestling history. However, there’s one person who stands out to him as having the highest wrestling IQ.

Angle spoke about this topic and much more on the latest ‘Ask Kurt Anything’ edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast.

Throughout his runs in WWE and TNA, the Olympic gold medalist collaborated with the likes of Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, Stephanie McMahon, Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bruce Pritchard, Pat Patterson, Dixie Carter, Vince Russo and countless others.

They’ve all made immeasurable contributions to the industry, Angle is convinced one name surpasses them all.

Triple H’s Wrestling IQ

Kurt Angle says Triple H has a grasp on the wrestling business better than anybody he’s ever worked with. The Game is an all-time-great in-ring performer, but also understands the psychology, creative and business aspects of wrestling as well.

“For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.” – Kurt Angle

Angle says he previously may have named someone like Hulk Hogan, who was a master at drawing business and holding crowds in the palm of his hand.

He went out of his way to praise Hogan, who helped blast wrestling’s popularity into the stratosphere during the 1980’s expansion period. Nobody would argue against the fact that Hogan was a bigger star than Triple H as an active competitor and pop culture phenomenon.

However, the topic at hand is ‘highest wrestling IQ’ and best mind for the business, and Angle says Triple h is number one.