Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration & Title Matches Set for WWE TV Next Week

WWE has announced two title matches for next week. On WWE Raw, The Usos will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Elias and Matt Riddle.

The winner of that match will go on to defend against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on next Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn battled Sheamus in the first match of the night. The Usos, Solo Sikoa and The Brawling Brutes were ringside for the match.

The action broke down and turned into a brawl ringside. Jey Uso hopped on the ring apron and hit Sheamus with a cheap shot. Sami capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Later on WWE SmackDown, The Usos were having a conversation backstage. Jimmy asked Jey about Sami lying to him and he claimed it was water under the bridge because of what the Honorary Uce did in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series last weekend.

Sheamus showed up with a shillelagh and beat both Jimmy and Jey down before saying that he and Drew will be waiting for them next week if they retain.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was also announced for next week’s episode of SmackDown. He will appear to celebrate his 54th birthday next week.