Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Reacts to Chris Jericho Calling Him Out on AEW Dynamite: “This Man is Crazy”

Chris Jericho issued an Open Challenge last night to any former ROH Champion and former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana answered the call.

Colt Cabana was ROH Tag Team Champions with former AEW World Champion CM Punk back in the day. Cabana put up a solid fight but in the end Jericho picked up the victory with the Codebreaker.

After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society attacked ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni but Blackpool Combat Club. JAS and BCC brawled on the entrance ramp to continue their never-ending rivalry until AEW security broke it up.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Reacts to Chris Jericho Calling Him Out on Dynamite

Before the ROH Championship match, Jericho cut a promo and said he’d even kick Lamar Jackson’s ass tonight. Last night’s Dynamite episode was in the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback was seated in the front row for the show and Jericho called him out. Lamar got a kick out of it and reacted on social media.

Brought out the MVP last night ?? @Lj_era8 ? pic.twitter.com/ZXUFHLKEhS — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 3, 2022

At a Ravens press conference earlier today, Lamar revealed that he didn’t hear what Jericho said at first but laughed after they told him. The former NFL MVP added that Jericho is “crazy” and that he enjoyed it because he was a huge wrestling fan growing up.