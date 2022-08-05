Lana Reacts to Vince McMahon Allegations, Retirement

Former WWE star Lana (real name CJ Perry) has offered her thoughts on the current situation surrounding Vince McMahon and his retirement.

During a recent interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling.com, Perry was asked for her thoughts on the situation with McMahon. While Perry said she had a great relationship with McMahon, that doesn’t mean everyone else has.

“Oh, gosh, it’s I feel like such a controversial issue right now and it’s really unfortunate everything, to be honest.

“I’m a big believer that we should bring things into the light and even though I had amazing relationship with Vince, and he was very kind to me and taught me so many things that I’m going to take with me for the rest of my life, It doesn’t mean that other people didn’t have a very different experience.”

“I… in general, not with people in WWE, but in general, but being a victim of sexual harassment and being a victim of people trying to pull favors from you that I really just don’t ever really talk about, and maybe one day will be more comfortable with talking about at a bigger on a bigger level.

“But, you know, I have compassion and empathy for those women, and I think it does need to be handled properly, however it is.”

Lana

McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO after several allegations of sexual misconduct came against him. This left his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan to step up as co-CEOs.

Shortly thereafter, McMahon decided to retire as head of WWE creative. This was shortly after reports surfaced that several investigations into McMahon’s misconduct were now underway.

His son-in-law, Triple H, has now been named the new head of WWE creative. There have already been several changes made to how WWE operates under the new regime change – positively received for the most part.