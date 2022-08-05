Potential Reason Why Vince McMahon Changed His Mind About Retirement

Vince McMahon‘s abrupt WWE departure is still a puzzling development. Famous for his work ethic, people thought that McMahon will work till his wheels fell off. Even when the allegations against him first came to light, the boss had been promising talent that he was going to stick around. Many still wonder what made him change his mind.

Dave Meltzer believes the prospect of hurting the legacy of the company could have been the reason behind this change. The wrestling journalist opened up about McMahon’s departure on Talk Is Jericho. He explained what could have forced the former WWE chairman to change his mind:

“Obviously there was something huge. I’m sure it was not a voluntary decision, but it was one of those things where you are now in a position where you’re going to hurt the company. I do believe that if Vince McMahon thought that he was going to hurt the company by staying that he would leave.

I think that’s the one thing he would do. He’s not gonna take his legacy down. The WWE is his life legacy. He’s gonna be there long after he’s gone. I don’t think he wants to be the one to take it down, I think he wants it to live forever.”

Meltzer also talked about the allegations against Mr. McMahon. He explained how the the board of directors first became aware of the accusations despite an NDA being signed. You can check out his comments here.

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription