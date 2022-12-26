Latest Details on Plans for New AEW Production in 2023

All Elite Wrestling is set for a major change next year, with a new look coming to Television very soon.

Last week, it was reported that AEW TV will have a new look, starting with their January 4, episode of Dynamite.

During last week’s AEW Rampage, fans got their first glimpse of the new production for the show.

Speaking to Grapsody (and reported by Fightful Select) Tony Khan confirmed that the changes to AEW Dynamite won’t just be from a production standpoint.

Khan added that changes to the set are coming, and visual and production changes that will be made and will stick around

Addressing the changes, the AEW President assured fans that they’ll still get their fix of regular AEW action no matter what.

“The wrestling is going to be the same great wrestlers and the same great fans, but it’s in a new city, Seattle, and the look, the changes to the set, and the presentation are going to be changes that we’re going to keep. I’m really looking forward to the new look for the show.

“I find, in wrestling, when you overpromise, you can disappoint people. It’s a set and a presentation. At the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring, what the wrestlers and the staff of AEW and the crew bring every week, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.”

It has been announced that Ricky Starks will face Chris Jericho on the January 4, Dynamite.