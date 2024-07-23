Latest On Kayla Becker’s Film Project After Parting Ways With WWE

More has come to light about the film project Kayla Becker has been working on following her recent exit from WWE. Becker worked for years as Kayla Braxton before her time with the company ended in June 2024. Becker served as an interview, announcer, and host for years in WWE and was given a fitting sendoff after her final show in Madison Square Garden.

Kayla Becker’s Film Project

Shortly after her exit from WWE, Becker shared that she had wrapped filming her scenes for a feature film, the first for the former ring announcer. Becker will be a part of Stranglehold, Deadline reports and will play Ashley, a dancer in a club that the lead characters intend to rob.

- Advertisement -

The film stars Justin Long (Dear David, Clerks 3), Ashley Benson (Mob Land, Pixels), and Jake Lacy (Rampage, Johnny English Strikes Again). A synopsis of the film provided by Deadline reads:

“Bailey (Benson) is an exotic dancer with big dreams. She and her Army vet husband Tim (Lacy) are fed up with their lives of barely getting by in small-town Arkansas, so they decide to rob the strip club that employs her.”

The film is being directed by Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine 2), who co-wrote the screenplay with Chandler Duke (Arizona) and Billington Garrett (You Belong To Me.) On Twitter, Becker shared her excitement for the project.

Here’s the movie I got to be a part of! Working alongside these insanely talented people was surreal. I’ve been a fan of Justin Long forever and always dreamed of one day being in a movie with him, so the fact my first movie role was with him is nuts! Can’t wait for u to see it! pic.twitter.com/OaiM4nzZlP — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) July 22, 2024 - Advertisement -

This is a huge step for Becker who is ready to establish her name outside the world of WWE. Keep tuned into SE Scoops for all the latest on the former WWE broadcaster.