Kayla Braxton Receives Emotional Farewell After Final WWE SmackDown Appearance

Kayla Braxton received a special farewell after this week’s episode of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden went off air.

The WWE broadcaster worked her final show at the world’s most famous arena after announcing her departure from the company last week.

After the show went off air, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made an appearance to honor his dad, Dusty Rhodes, in the same arena where Dusty briefly held the WWWF title before it was taken away from him.

Before his promo, however, Cody mentioned how one member of the WWE family was leaving them after tonight, and brought her out for a final acknowledgment.

Kayla got emotional on receiving a huge applause from the audience. She cut a short promo, thanking the fans for accepting an outsider like her into the business 8 years ago when she first joined the promotion:

What’s Next For Kayla Braxton

Kayla Braxton posted a photo on her Twitter from the arena after the show. She said that she is overwhelmed with emotions and will miss everyone:

I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see eachother again. ?? pic.twitter.com/41gQipSLsi — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 29, 2024

It’s been reported that the company was in talks with the female star for a contract renewal but she ultimately chose not to renew her deal.

While Kayla has not revealed plans for her post-WWE career, she did confirm that she will be leaving the wrestling business altogether, instead of joining a rival promotion like AEW.

The experience of working in a live TV environment in a global brand like WWE would surely help Braxton in her next adventure. We wish that she will find success in whatever she chooses to do next.