Latest On Meiko Satomura After Announcing 2025 Retirement

More has come to light about Meiko Satomura after the Japanese wrestling legend and WWE talent shared that she will retire next year. Meiko Satomura The 44-year-old Satomura shared this week that she will hang up her boots in 2025 to mark the 30th anniversary of her in-ring debut. Satomurra’s farewell tour will see her work in the Sendai Girls promotion she founded, in the latest example of WWE collaborating with another promotion.

Latest on Meiko Satomura

Satomura returned to the ring during WWE’s recent tour of Japan, after last competing in WWE NXT in February 2023. Only Satomura and WWE executives know the reasons for her absence, Fightful Select reports. It’s added that NXT talent believe that Satomura is likely focused on completing her WWE contract, with no current plans for her return to NXT TV.

Speculation about a potential WrestleMania match as part of Satomura’s farewell tour was met with skepticism, and there are no plans for her on TV, Fightful adds. NXT personnel were said to be unsurprised by Satomura’s announcement, given her limited involvement with the gold brand for the past year and a half.

Despite not being featured prominently on WWE TV, Satomura has been praised for her coaching by those who worked with her in NXT UK and WWE NXT. There is a regret, however, that her stint with the latter has been sho brief, as the veteran would have plenty to offer those in the gold brand. Fightful reports that Satoumra is concentrating on expanding the Sendai Girls promotion.

Wrestling World Reacts

Although Meiko Satomura’s tenure with WWE post-NXT UK may not have gone as many expected, the veteran continues to be one of the most well-respected women among her peers. On Twitter, PROGRESS Wrestling praised Satomura, who has worked with their promotion in the past.

? Meiko Satomura will officially retire from the ring in April 2025.



We are proud to call her a former PROGRESS Women's World Champion!

Bayley, who defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Satomura during the WWE Japan tour, was also grateful to the legend.

Perhaps the most notable reaction to Meiko’s announcement came from AEW’s Emi Sakura, who is eager for a match with the WWE Superstar before she leaves the ring.

Emi Sakura appeared at Meiko Satomura's press conference.



She says she wants to face Meiko at Ichigaya. She says she doesn't care whether Meiko is a producer or coach at WWE. She says she believes she's the best producer in the world.



She hugs her before leaving.#SENJO #WWE pic.twitter.com/EPAcEmf5DU — Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) July 27, 2024

Keep tuned to SE Scoops for more on Meiko Satomura as she prepares to say goodbye to the squared circle.