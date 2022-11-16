Latest on Nikki Cross’ Status with Damage CTRL on WWE Raw

Nikki Cross may be aligned with Damage CTRL, but the group isn’t ready to welcome her as a member just yet.

Cross returned to WWE programming on the October 24, 2022 Raw, reverting to the unhinged persona she had used in NXT.

The former Raw Women’s Champion has ditched her Superhero character and the Nikki A.S.H. name.

Damage CTRL

Despite attacking Bayley during her return, Cross has been on the same side as the Role Model and Damage CTRL since then.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Cross interfered to help Dakota Kai and IYO SKY recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Fightful Select reports that on WWE’s internal listings before this week’s Raw, Cross was not listed as a member of the stable.

On this week’s Raw, IYO SKY defeated Dana Brooke, while Bayley, Kai, and Cross were ringside, though Cross did not seem interested in what was going on in the ring.

WarGames

Cross is not an official member of the Damage CTRL stable, but she will soon be entering WarGames with Bayley, Kai, and SKY.

On Raw, it was confirmed that Rhea Ripley will be joining the four for WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event.

The group will face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and one final teammate yet to be named.

While it is believed that Candice LeRae will be the final member of the group, that has yet to be confirmed on TV.