Latest on Adam Cole’s Recovery from Concussion

AEW fans have been concerned regarding the health of Adam Cole as he’s been on the sidelines for months.

The promotion is being cautious with him, although there is still no timetable on when he will return to the squared circle. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported the update after a fan asked him on Twitter where things stand with the former ROH World Champion.

Still No Return

“He’s doing much better. The last I heard is they were being cautious. Don’t have any time frame for a return. With concussions, you can’t predict a time frame,” Meltzer tweeted.

Cole has been out of action since he suffered a serious concussion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view this past June when he was involved in a Four-Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the show with Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.

The popular star fell to the ground at the end of the match, leading to White covering him immediately. He reportedly suffered another concussion at Double Or Nothing.

In August, Cole resurfaced for one show so he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish could turn on The Young Bucks but he hasn’t been seen on TV since. Cole has been a part of AEW since September 2021.