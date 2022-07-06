Latest on the Creative Team for WWE NXT 2.0

Last September, WWE NXT underwent its biggest change in close to a decade, being revamped into NXT 2.0.

The revamp saw a huge change to the roster, with stars like Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy thrust into the spotlight, while established names including Bronson Reed and Bobby Fish were cut.

It wasn’t just the roster that was changed however, as the power dynamics behind the scenes altered drastically.

Vince McMahon took over the reins of the brand from his son-in-law Triple H, a decision that fans were vehemently opposed to.

The Current Creative Team

It was recently reported that Triple H has returned to full-time duties with WWE, following his cardiac event last September that forced him to retire as an in-ring Superstar.

Given Triple H’s association with WWE NXT, many believed that this is a sign that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is back in charge of the revamped brand.

According to PW Insider, that isn’t the case, as the creative team still reports to Bruce Prichard, who was brought to NXT by Vince McMahon during the September relaunch.

Johnny Russo is serving as head writer, working with others including Nick Bonnano.

George Carroll has also returned to WWE to serve as part of the creative team for NXT, after being released from the company in January this year.