Latest on Scary Botch with Mustafa Ali & Austin Theory on WWE Raw

There is no heat between WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali despite a scary botch during their title match on this week’s Raw.

During the match, Ali attempted a top rope Frankensteiner on the U.S. Champion, which did not go as planned.

Instead, both men fell awkwardly in the corner of the ring but were able to carry on and finish the match.

This botch on Monday Night Raw happened because Theory did not hold onto Ali the proper way, Fightful Select reports.

The idea was for Theory to block the attempted Frankensteiner and lift Ali up into a powerbomb.

Ali would have blocked that attempt and leveled Theory with a Hurricanrana before going into the next spot for the match.

It was Mustafa Ali who called for the referee to check on them both, while both men called an audible for the match to end early with the satellite DDT.

Backstage

After the match, the situation was discussed behind the scenes, and Austin Theory was said to be incredibly apologetic for what happened.

Fightful adds that there is no heat between the two, with this unfortunate incident being chalked up to an accident that could have happened to anyone.

Theory has been feuding with Seth Rollins in recent weeks and failed to dethrone the then-United States Champion when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Theory’s attempted cash-in marked the first time the contract had been cashed in on a championship that wasn’t a World title.