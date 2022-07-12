Latest On Vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

There’s been no recent discussion about the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The titles have been vacant since WWE stripped Sasha Banks and Naomi in mid-May after the two stars walked out of the company and were suspended independently.

On an episode of SmackDown that same week, WWE announced that a tournament would be held to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions, but that was the last word spoken of the titles on WWE programming.

Fightful reports that talent they’ve spoken with have noted they’ve received no word of when or if the tag team title tournament will happen. Since that announcement, talent claims they’ve also heard no discussion regarding the titles.

The titles were introduced in February 2019, with Sasha Banks and Bayley being the inaugural champions. Banks and Naomi were the 13th set of champions in the history of the titles, with their reign ending at 47 days.

In the weeks before the titles were vacated, Natalya had been moved into a singles title program with then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, while Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were split up, reducing the number of teams in the women’s division.