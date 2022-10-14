Latest Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

Fans can expect to see Charlotte Flair back on WWE television soon.

The daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has been used as a top star since her main roster debut in 2015, where she has gone on to hold multiple championships. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom.

Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 in an I Quit match against Ronda Rousey. She lost the match, and WWE did an injury angle where they announced that she broke her left arm based on the finish. This was done to write her off television as she was getting married to AEW star Andrade this past summer.

Flair Returning Soon

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair may be on her way to return soon as Dave Meltzer wrote, “Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return soon.”

Flair is one of the biggest names in the business right now and a draw for the company. Andrade mentioned in an interview before his AEW suspension due to a brawl with Sammy Guevara that Flair was away from WWE due to personal reasons.