Latest on Why Bandido Chose to Sign with AEW over WWE

Bandido‘s decision to sign with AEW over WWE was thanks in part due to the wrestler not wishing to relocate to Flordia.

Bandido made his AEW debut during the September 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, challenging Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho in a losing effort.

After the match, Tony Khan reportedly offered him a contract on the spot, and WWE was said to have made waves to try and bring him in.

Choosing AEW

Last month, it was reported that Bandido has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling, and competed on this week’s AEW Rampage taping.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that Bandido’s decision was influenced by having a family in Mexico, who would not want to move to Florida.

The belief is that had he signed, Bandido would have gone to WWE’s Performance Center first and later competed in NXT, both of which are based in Florida.

It was also noted that if/when he was called up to the main roster, Bandido would have far fewer opportunities to spend time with his family than by signing with AEW.

Bandido’s Contract

Now officially part of the AEW roster, Bandido’s deal is reported to be the standard three years, typical for now AEW signings.

The Observer adds that Bandido has a “maximum number of dates,” which is more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.

It was also noted that the maximum number of matches an AEW star can do a year could change if the promotion introduces house shows.