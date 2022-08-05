Latest On Lex Lugar’s Health

Lex Lugar had a wrestling career spanning two decades across multiple well-known promotions. At 64 years old, the former WWE star says that it’s mind-boggling how good of a shape he is in.

The latest episode of Biography: WWE Legends on A&E will focus on the former world champion. He spoke to Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming documentary.

During the interview, Lugar provided some updates on his health. He claimed that it’s a miracle of God how good of a shape he is in:

“It’s mind-boggling. I’m in phenomenal health, other than my mobility issues from my spinal cord issue, I’m very healthy, and that’s a miracle of God after what I put my body through. I usually use a wheelchair or a walker, but I can walk some.”

The former WCW star then mentioned that he has great mobility and he can drive. Though he also revealed some concerning issues:

“I have great mobility; I drive. But you know how your power will go out for a moment during a storm? That can happen to me, and I’m on the floor before I know it.

So I take a lot of precautions. I live totally independently, which wasn’t supposed to happen. I don’t look the same because I don’t hit the weights like I used to, but I’m healthy.”

The retired wrestling star commented on the potential of a Hall of Fame induction as well. Lex Lugar said that the honor would be a cherry on the top of his career and he might ‘pop out of the chair’ for it.