Lex Luger’s Mother Passes Away

Former two-time WCW Champion Lex Luger has shared some unfortunate news.

Luger has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that his mother passed away this morning (May 25).

My dear sweet precious mom entered into heaven early this morning. Please join me in celebrating a remarkable life well lived. I love you mom?? I will see you again. Thank you Jesus!!!

John 14:1-4

?????? pic.twitter.com/A67B9aX0rT — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) May 25, 2022

It’s safe to say that Luger made his mother proud given the career he had.

As mentioned, he captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. He also had a two-year run with WWE.

While Luger didn’t make too many within WWE happy at the height of the Monday Night Wars, jumping ship to WCW, the two sides are at a much better place now.

Luger has appeared in several WWE video games, last being featured on WWE 2K19.

Luger has yet to enter the WWE Hall of Fame but Jim Ross and Mick Foley have called for his induction.

We at SEScoops send our condolences to Lex Luger and his family.