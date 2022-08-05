Lex Luger: I’d Walk Again for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

For years, Lex Luger was a wrestler who’s character was based on his incredible physique.

Famously boasting a 4% body fat, Luger was referred to in WWE as ‘The Narcissist’ but a series of medical issues, including a spinal stroke have taken their toll.

In 2014, Luger said he was using a wheelchair on a regular basis, though he was still able to walk short distances, but became completely reliant on a wheelchair for mobility last year.

The Hall of Fame

Luger has said he would work hard to walk again if he could walk onto the stage at the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated released on Thursday, Luger spoke about his health and possible induction into the WWE Hall of Fame (via Bodyslam.)

“I might pop out of the chair for that [a WWE Hall of Fame induction.] I would take that chance if that moment comes. That honor would be the cherry on top of my career.”

The 64-year-old will be the focus of Sunday’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on A&E.

Is an induction coming?

A former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Luger had a rich career in wrestling that certainly warrants a Hall of Fame induction.

Last year, Jim Ross said that Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, saying that it would be a “popular decision.”

Mick Foley has also expressed support for a Luger induction.