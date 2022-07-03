Liv Morgan Cashes In MITB Briefcase, Wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey made her latest defense against Natalya at the WWE Money in the Bank event. However, there was a surprise with Liv Morgan following the bout.

The match was technical as they focused on submissions. Ronda locked in the sharpshooter at one point. Natalya put her in the sharpshooter on the apron, but Rousey sent Natalya head first into the ring post. Natalya went for the sharpshooter again, but Rousey reversed and put her the armbar for the win.

Following the match, Morgan ran out to the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase that she won earlier in the night. Morgan attacked her, but Rousey put her in the ankle lock. Morgan kicked her in the bad knee and rolled her up for the win.

Watch what Liv Morgan had to say after her historic Money in the Bank cash-in and SmackDown Women’s championship win: