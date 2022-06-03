Liv Morgan Lands Role in Movie With A-List Stars

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has landed a big movie role that will see her sharing the screen with the likes of Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

The news was broken by Deadline which revealed that the female star has landed a role in Yale Entertainment’s darkly comic thriller titled The Kill Room.

Apart from Jackson, Thurman, and Morgan, names such as Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway, and Leah McSweeney have previously been announced for the film.

The story of The Kill Room centers around a hitman Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), and an art dealer (Thurman). The three have a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns Reggie into an overnight sensation.

This forces the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Liv Morgan plays the role of an art purist in the movie.

The movie is written by Jonathan Jacobson and it will be directed by Nicol Paone. The details about its shooting schedule are not available right now.

There is no word on if Liv Morgan will have to take any extended breaks from WWE for the filming of this movie. We will keep you posted about details of this upcoming movie project.