Thursday, October 13, 2022
Liv Morgan On MJF Possibly Joining WWE In 2024

By Anutosh Bajpai
Liv Morgan and MJF
Latest Wrestling News

Liv Morgan recently piqued people’s interest when she posted a photo with none other than the fastest-rising star in pro wrestling history – MJF.

The AEW star has been teasing a bidding war over him when his current contract with AEW expires in 2024. Many believe that the 26-year-old might actually end up jumping ships when the time comes.

Morgan was asked about the photo with the AEW talent during a recent interview with Metro. She revealed that it was taken during a birthday party:

“Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!”

Speaking about the possibility of MJF joining WWE in 2024, Liv Morgan claimed that only the Wrestling Devil can decide what’s best for him:

“When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star.”

Morgan also continued teasing a major acting project. She didn’t provide much detail but said that there is some news coming out soon that is a ‘literal dream come true.’

