Liv Morgan On MJF Possibly Joining WWE In 2024

Liv Morgan recently piqued people’s interest when she posted a photo with none other than the fastest-rising star in pro wrestling history – MJF.

The AEW star has been teasing a bidding war over him when his current contract with AEW expires in 2024. Many believe that the 26-year-old might actually end up jumping ships when the time comes.

Morgan was asked about the photo with the AEW talent during a recent interview with Metro. She revealed that it was taken during a birthday party:

“Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!”

Better than you pic.twitter.com/hokobjfos2 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 24, 2022

Speaking about the possibility of MJF joining WWE in 2024, Liv Morgan claimed that only the Wrestling Devil can decide what’s best for him:

“When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star.”

Morgan also continued teasing a major acting project. She didn’t provide much detail but said that there is some news coming out soon that is a ‘literal dream come true.’