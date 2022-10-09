Watch: Liv Morgan Is In A Dark Place Following Title Loss At WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line tonight against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

She had already defeated Ronda Rousey twice leading up to tonight’s match. Liv won the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashed in on Ronda on the same night. Morgan defeated Ronda once again at SummerSlam in a controversial finish. It appeared that Liv had tapped out but the referee claimed that Ronda’s shoulders were down at the same time for a three count and awarded Liv the victory.

Ronda earned another shot at the title by winning a Fatal 5-Way on a recent episode of SmackDown. Liv vowed to prove to Ronda that she was extreme tonight and the 28-year-old did just that, but it wasn’t enough. She bashed Ronda with a ton of chair shots but Rousey kept battlign back.

Liv connected with a Senton through a table but couldn’t keep Ronda down. The Baddest Woman on the Planet got Liv in a submission hold and the champion passed out with a smile on her face. Ronda Rousey is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Liv Morgan passed out in the submission ?



No tap, just no fight left…#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/rzvWuE4zjW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022

Liv Morgan Is In A Dark Place After Losing The Title To Ronda Rousey

During the final hour of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv was spotted backstage in a WWE Digital Exclusive. Megan Morant approached Liv as she was hiding in a corner. Megan asked Liv if she was alright and Morgan stared at her in frustration. You can check out Liv’s post-match reaction in the video below.

After Extreme Rules went off the air, the former SmackDown changed her Twitter profile and banner to a black image. It will be interesting to see where Liv goes from here in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.