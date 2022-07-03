Wrestling World Reacts To Liv Morgan’s Emotional Money In The Bank Victory

Money In The Bank turned out to be the biggest night of the career of Liv Morgan. She finally reached the pinnacle of sports entertainment and realized her dream in an emotional night.

The female star competed in the Women’s Money In The Bank match. She won this match that opened the show after overcoming the challenge of Becky Lynch.

Though this wasn’t the end of the night for Morgan as she went on to cash in her contract on the same show. This came after Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown women’s championship against Natalya.

At one point it felt like Rousey will crush the dreams of her opponent. Ronda locked her in an ankle lock and despite efforts from Morgan she didn’t break it up.

However, Liv Morgan then attacked the leg of Rousey that got injured earlier in the PPV. This forced her to break the submission. Liv went on to pin the former UFC star to pick up a very emotional victory.

WWE and AEW Stars Get Emotional After Liv Morgan Victory

Morgan is one of the most beloved babyfaces on the current roster. Her victory led to not only the fans sharing their feelings on social media but the wrestling personalities from various promotions as well.

This included stars such as Kevin Owens, Naomi, Amanda Huber, and many more. You can check out the top reactions to her victory below:

Smiling from ear to ear right now. ? — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 3, 2022

So happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce !!! — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 3, 2022

It’s about ?? damn ?? time ?????? https://t.co/HIBsriTsM4 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 3, 2022

Omg @YaOnlyLivvOnce is ? I love you so much gg! — The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 3, 2022

I am the happiest I’ve been all year https://t.co/GN9VSvKrCn — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022