Liv Morgan On Getting Booed By Fans After WWE SummerSlam: “It Was What I Needed”

Liv Morgan was a fan-favorite heading into WWE Money in the Bank and fans were elated when she captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey at the Premium Live Event.

However, fans started to cool on the 28-year-old and even began to boo her following WWE SummerSlam. Liv defended the title against Ronda at this year’s SummerSlam and retained in a match that ended in controversy. Ronda appeared to have the match won via submission but her shoulders were down at the same time.

The referee counted to three while Liv was tapping out but still awarded her the victory. Ronda lost it following the match and attacked the champion. She also beat down the official before WWE security rushed the ring.

Liv Morgan On WWE Fans Booing Her After SummerSlam

Speaking on Cageside Seats’ Bleav in Pro Wrestling show, the SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about the fans booing her during a promo following SummerSlam. Rick Ucchino asked when Liv felt like it was time to get work as champion and she named her promo after SummerSlam.

It was the week after SummerSlam actually. It was cutting that promo in the ring, it was having fans pissed at me. It was such a reality dose to me that I’ll never forget, but was so grateful and appreciative to have that experience in a weird way. Which I know sounds weird because I was getting booed. But it was just like, what I needed I feel like, to kind of really like, this is real. You are the champion, you are representing the company. You are representing this title. Everything that you do matters.

