Liv Morgan On Her Match Against Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules: “She’s Going To Have To Kill Me”

Liv Morgan will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey once again this Saturday night at Extreme Rules.

It will be an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event this Saturday night. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been playing mind games with the SmackDown Women’s Champion by claiming she is not capable of getting extreme.

Morgan proved that wasn’t the case when she put Lacey Evans through a table outside the ring on a recent episode of the blue brand.

Liv Morgan Says Ronda Rousey Will Have To Kill Her At WWE Extreme Rules

The SmackDown Women’s Champion recently spoke with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling show. Rick asked what Liv is willing to go through this Saturday night at Extreme Rules to keep her championship. The 28-year-old revealed that there are no lengths she won’t go to in order to win the match.

There’s no lengths. Literally, there is nothing that I won’t do and I mean so very genuinely. There’s absolutely nothing that I wouldn’t do and there’s especially nothing that I wouldn’t do to keep this championship. Ronda (Rousey) is going to have to kill me. I’ve said it before, but I just mean that so quite literally like, you’re going to have to get creative if you think anything is going to keep me down from winning my championship or keeping my championship. It’s also, a part of me kind of thinks it’s like funny that people think that I’m crazy for challenging Ronda, who is not from this world (WWE), to a match that literally captured my heart into wrestling. Extreme Rules, the tables, the ladders, the chairs. That is why I fell in love with WWE. And you guys think that I am crazy for challenging a woman that is not from this sport to a match that made me fall in love with the business? It’s like, I think you’re crazy.

