Liv Morgan Reacts To Solo Ronda Rousey Extreme Rules Poster

Liv Morgan has offered up a reaction to a solo Ronda Rousey poster for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV).

Morgan will put her SmackDown Women’s Title up for grabs against Rousey this weekend at the event. All the action goes down from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The title will be on the line in an Extreme Rules match, a stipulation Morgan herself surprisingly asked for against Rousey, wanting to earn the former UFC Champion’s respect after already having beaten Rousey twice.

The Extreme Rules poster for the show currently features Rousey as the sole focus, to which Morgan had a simple response to on Twitter, appearing to not be too big of a fan.

Liv Morgan took the title from Rousey at the Money In The Bank PPV earlier this year, cashing in on Rousey after she had just retained the strap over Natalya. This resulted in a rematch between the pair at SummerSlam.

The match ended in controversial fashion when Rousey had Morgan in a submission, however, Rousey’s shoulders were on the mat, and the referee made the three count.

Morgan actually tapped out right as the three count was made, but the match was awarded to Morgan, who retained her title as a result. Now, Morgan will put the gold up for grabs again, but this time, it’s anything goes to determine the winner.