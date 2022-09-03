Liv Morgan Retains SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan made her latest title defense against Shayna Baszler at the Clash at the Castle event.

The match started off with a quick pace as Morgan landed a flurry of strikes and moves until things went outside of the ring and Shayna tossed her into the barricade. This led to Baszler slowing down the match’s pace, which turned out to be the story. Morgan, the babyface, trying to be fast while Shayna plots her way through. It ended when Morgan hit her with the code breaker then her finisher for the win.

Morgan vs. Baszler

In order to compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Clash at the Castle, Baszler had to win a gauntlet match on an episode of SmackDown last month. Shayna beat Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Shotzi, and Natalya in the match.

Despite submitting to Ronda Rousey‘s armbar submission and tapping out, Morgan kept the title at SummerSlam as she pinned Rousey a second later after tapping out. Instead of counting Rousey’s shoulders on the ground on that mat, the referee failed to notice Morgan’s submission.

Morgan won the championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey at the themed event.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan retaining the SmackDown Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.