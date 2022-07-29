Liv Morgan Battles ‘Survivors Guilt’ After Ruby Soho’s WWE Release

Liv Morgan has revealed that she feels guilty after her partner Ruby Soho was released by WWE and she wasn’t.

Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott In WWE

On June 2, 2021, Soho was released by WWE, effectively disbanding The Riott Squad for the second time. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (Soho) had spent around five years on and off paired together both through The Riott Squad and their tag team.

On April 10, 2021, on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, Riott & Morgan competed in a tag team turmoil match to become the #1 contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, with the winners going on to compete the following night. Ruby and Livwould go on to eliminate the teams of Billie Kay & Carmella, and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, before being defeated by the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina.

Liv Morgan Thought She Was Fired

The SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to talk about remaining in WWE after her then-tag-team partner Ruby Riott (Soho) was released.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion said:

“I get like chills thinking about it. She calls me and she’s like, ‘I just got fired.’ And I live on a farm and I don’t get cell service. So in that moment, I was like, ‘Oh, me too, like, if they fired Ruby, they fired, they fired me.’ And so I’m kind of just sitting there like waiting to get the phone call or the text. And then I’m like, ‘I’m on the farm, I’m not gonna get the phone call because I don’t get cell service.’ So I’m just sitting there like thinking like, I’m fired, too. And then I have Ruby, you know what I mean? So we’re both just shocked. We don’t know what to say. It’s just very, very, very, very surreal.

And then I’m like, ‘Do I call work and like ask if I’m fired?’ I just didn’t see why they would let her go and not me. I didn’t understand it. So the whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’m fired too.’ And I’m kind of just like settling and like, ‘Okay. You know, maybe, like, I guess we’ll be a team, right? I don’t know.’ And then I wasn’t fired. And I’m so grateful that I wasn’t, but in that moment, it was almost worse, that I wasn’t also fired.”

Liv Morgan Suffers From ‘Survivor’s Guilt’

“Just because I think I had accepted it also because I had thought like, for 25 minutes that I was also fired. So I think I like accepted it right away. Then when I found out that it was just Ruby, I don’t know, just my best friend. That’s my sister, and she’s in so much pain right now that it just hurt my heart and I almost wish that I could like share it or take it from her or at least be like, ‘Dude, me too. It’s okay.’ You know? I don’t know, I don’t know.

I didn’t want her to feel like I was better than her because I don’t believe that, you know. So, I just I didn’t know how to handle my best friend, who I’m in a tag team with being let go and me still being here,” Liv reflected.

The former Riott Squad member said, “Really bad. Really bad survivor’s guilt. I didn’t know what to do. And then going to work that first week was so weird. I walk in with Ruby every single day. We walk around the halls together. We’re together all the time. It was so weird. But then, you know, everything just kept moving. And she’s doing great. I’m so happy for her. Love you Ru. She’s doing great.”

Liv Morgan & Ruby Soho Now

Liv Morgan is currently the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Ruby Soho is a member of the AEW women’s roster.

Ruby received a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship back at AEW Grand Slam in September against Britt Baker. In October, Soho participated in a tournament to crown the first AEW TBS champion, but she was defeated in the final match by Jade Cargill. She also participated in the AEW Owen Hart Cup tournament, where she also made it to the final, but she was defeated at Double or Nothing 2022 by Britt Baker.

Watch Liv Morgan’s interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport: