Liv Morgan: “We Were All Shocked” by Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Liv Morgan has provided some backstage insight regarding the WWE locker room’s reaction to Vince McMahon’s unexpected retirement.

Morgan is riding high after capturing her first SmackDown women’s championship earlier this month at Money in the Bank. This Saturday, she defends the gold at SummerSlam against former champion Ronda Rousey. The match is seen as a chance for Morgan to solidify herself as a worthy champion.

Ahead of SummerSlam, the 28-year-old grappler spoke with The Mirror about what it was like to capture the gold, WWE’s upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event and more.

She also discussed the bombshell news of Vince McMahon leaving WWE and Stephanie McMahon becoming the company’s new co-CEO, along with Nick Khan.

How did WWE Superstars react to Vince McMahon’s retirement?

Morgan says the WWE locker room had no idea Vince McMahon was on the verge of leaving the company he had ran for nearly 40 years.

“We were all shocked,” said Morgan. And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time.” – Liv Morgan on Vince McMahon retiring

Now that Vince McMahon is no longer with WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEO’s, while Triple H is the new head of Creative and Talent Relations.

Morgan says WWE Superstars are ready to for the new regime and are excited for what’s to come.

“We’re also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick,” she said. “Stephanie was born into this business, so there’s literally no one better for the job than her. We’re all so excited and we’re just ready to go to work. We’re all just ready to take it to the next level.”

Head over to Mirror.co.uk to read their full interview with SmackDown Women’s champion Liv Morgan.