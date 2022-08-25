“The Strangest Booking of a World Champion Ever”

Liv Morgan‘s reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion is off to a rocky start.

Morgan won the gold by winning Money in the Bank at July’s premium live event and cashing in on a battered Ronda Rousey later in the evening. Ambushing a vulnerable champion is not the best start to a babyface title reign, but fans were excited for her nonetheless.

She retained the title against Rousey at SummerSlam, but only won because the referee didn’t see her tapping out to Rousey’s arm bar. Once again, not the best look for a babyface champion.

Morgan is now feuding with Shayna Baszler. The Submission Magician has been getting the upper hand so far, with the champion in peril ahead of their upcoming match at Clash at the Castle.

Weak Champion

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed WWE’s booking of Liv Morgan on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast.

Prinze can’t believe what he’s been seeing and feels that Morgan has been portrayed as a punk who has shown no bravery or courage.

“I don’t know whose fault this is,” he began. “Hear me out on this. I’ve never seen someone have to play a weak champion. Someone who tapped out to get the belt, but remains a babyface. Has to protect her arm, it’s almost not even playing injured, it’s like, scared and frail and weak. The stuff with Shayna made her look like a punk – and she’s the champion!

Prinze wasn’t just complaining. He offered some suggestions about how things could have been done differently.

“Don’t look scared. Look defiant. That should be the note, you know, when Shayna is like, ‘I’m gonna break your hand,’ she should be looking at her like, ‘Do it. Do it now and just get it over with and then we’ll see if you even get a match.'”

“[Show] something. Some kind of bravery, courage, something, because everything else has been weird. I’ve never seen a weak babyface champion.” – Freddie Prinze Jr. on Liv Morgan

You can listen to this week’s full episode of Wrestling with Freddie below:

Please link to SEScoops if you use any of the quotes transcribed in this article. New episodes of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s podcast Wrestling With Freddie drop Wednesdays.