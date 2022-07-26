Liv Morgan Reflects on How Her Fans Pushed Her Towards the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, sat down with Graham “GSM” Matthews of Bleacher Report to talk about how her fans have been able to positively impact her career.

Earlier this month at Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan captured her first SmackDown Women’s Championship. This Saturday, she defends the title at SummerSlam against former champion Ronda Rousey. The match is seen as a chance for Morgan to solidify herself as a worthy champion.

Liv Morgan has one of the biggest fanbases in all of pro wrestling. Due to her reactions and support, Liv was launched all the way to the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Liv: My Fans Made Me Undeniable

Liv Morgan spoke with Graham “GSM” Matthews of Bleacher Report about how her fans aided her in her journey to the top of the WWE women’s division.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion said:

“Yeah, I mean, I feel like my fans have watched me like, grow, grow up in general, you know. I mean, I signed to WWE when I was 20 years old, I’m 28. You know, they watched me grow and just learn this business as best as I can to where, you know, eventually they started rooting for me because of the familiarity and for like, watching me for so long.

“And just I love, I mean, I’ve taken advantage of social media, as far as I want to talk to my fans, I want to reach out to them. I want to know what’s going on. I want to like, you know, see what they’re thinking and what they’re feeling. And I don’t think I’d be in this position without them. I know, I’ve said that a bunch of times, but it’s so true.

“You know, coming into this business, I realized kind of very soon, I’m coming in in the era of like the four horsewomen. And so I wasn’t that. I wasn’t a generational superstar. I don’t have anyone famous in my family. I definitely wasn’t chosen, or the chosen one by any means.

“But my fans kind of put me in this position to where they kind of made me undeniable. And essentially, because of how supportive they’ve been and how amazing they’ve been, and how much they have kind of propelled me to keep going and to keep fighting.” Liv Morgan on her fan support

Liv Talks About Her Emotions Entering The MITB Match

Liv followed this up by talking about her emotions heading into the Money in the Bank match. Liv explained that she felt so much pressure to become Ms. Money in the Bank because of her fans. She even spoke about the impact that the fans had on her while she was making her entrance.

“Yeah, I was, I was okay. I mean, that whole day was kind of just, it was make or break for me. I felt like just, you know, professionally in that moment of time. I was like, if I don’t do this for my fans, I dropped the ball if I don’t win this for them. So, that’s kind of how I was feeling. So, I took it very seriously. And it was very, I feel like I had no choice but to win.

“But like, you know, heading into the match. I was feeling okay, but then as soon as I walked through, and I heard, I heard the crowd. It just like struck a chord with me for some reason. I just was like, ‘They want me to win this so bad.’ I was like, ‘They want me to have this so bad.’ And it just struck a chord and it just made me emotional. And then in that moment, I was like, ‘I’m doing it. Like there’s no way, there’s no way I’m leaving this match without that briefcase in my hands.’

“And so it just it was a very overwhelming kind of feeling that I was trying to compose myself, but they gave me so much energy that it just like broke me,” Liv said.