Live Notes from Before WWE MITB Began

WWE presents the Money in the Bank event tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that will air on Peacock.

SEScoops correspondent Stephanie Hypes is live in attendance and sent in these notes of what happened before the show went on the air:

Montez Ford was spotted in the crowd before the show started and jumped on a table.

WWE President Nick Khan was seen ringside before the show.

The floor section has a bar section and merchandise stand.

The women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be opening the show, which means the men’s bout is slated to headline the event.

You can see some photos and video from inside the arena below: