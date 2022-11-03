Logan Paul Will have Back Up at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 (Report)

Logan Paul will have the biggest match of his career this Saturday at Crown Jewel, but he won’t be going in alone.

At WWE‘s latest Saudi Arabia show, Paul will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the presumed main event of the night.

This will mark Paul’s third official match for WWE, after picking up victories at Wrestlemania and Summerslam.

In the Corner

Logan has proven to be an accomplished athlete but he isn’t the only fighter in the Paul family.

Jake Paul has had six professional boxing matches, his most recent being this past weekend against Anderson Silva.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed the younger Paul’s appearance at Crown Jewel. “

“Jake Paul is going to be there. Jake Paul in Logan Paul’s corner and The Usos in Roman Reigns’ corner, and Solo Sikoa.” Dave Meltzer.

During the recent 2022 Q3 earnings call, Triple H teaed that both Paul brothers would be at Crown Jewel.

Jake Paul: WWE Superstar?

Whether fans like it or not, Logan Paul is a contracted WWE Superstar, but will his brother follow in his footsteps?

Logan certainly believes so, as he recently told Ryan Satin that Jake in WWE will happen (via Bleacher Report.)

“Truthfully, I think it’s inevitable. I’m biased, but I think what we’re doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me, personally, it is incredibly exciting.

“If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be peaked.”