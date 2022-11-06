Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The 27-year-old delivered an incredible performance in just the third match of his WWE career. The storyline leading up to the match was Logan was looking for “one lucky shot” against The Tribal Chief. He knocked out Jey Uso with one punch on a recent episode of SmackDown.

However, Logan did much more than look for a punch in the main event of Crown Jewel. He delivered a performance that has been praised by fans and wrestling veterans. The Usos attacked during the match, which prompted Jake Paul to come to the ring to help his brother.

Solo Sikoa then arrived and Logan hit him with a dive through the ropes. The distraction cost Logan though, as he got hit with a Superman Punch and a Spear to lose the match via pinfall.

Logan Paul Suffers Injury at WWE Crown Jewel

Shortly after WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns posted a video from his private jet with the titles placed beside him. He stated that Logan wasn’t “lucky enough” at the premium live event and boasted about the victory.

Logan took to social media as well and had a much different message for fans. Logan announced that he tore his meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL halfway through the match but managed to finish it.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated.

