Logan Paul On His In-Ring Debut: ‘I Want To Be Humble, But I’m Good At This’

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38 by teaming with The Miz against Rey & Dominik Mysterio. The heels went over in the match, but after it, Miz turned on Paul by laying him out with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul reflected on his in-ring debut. He noted that doing the frog splash and three amigos was just his way of getting heat.

“When I did the shimmy on the top rope, everyone was booing. No disrespect to Eddie Guerrero. We love Eddie Guerrero.”

Paul said wrestling was more fun than his boxing matches because the energy is different. He noted that he doesn’t have a WWE fan base and thinks that’s why they like him. He thinks he brings value by bridging the gap between the mainstream and the WWE world. He thinks he can make a way to make it mainstream.

“I want to be humble, and I will, but I’m good at this. I realized my whole life, I’ve been throwing my body off of things, I’m flexible, I do these stunts.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcript