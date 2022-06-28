Logan Paul Returning at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul is slated to make his in-ring return soon as The Miz stated during tonight’s Raw that he and Paul were returning as a team at SummerSlam.

The Miz cut a promo where he talked about how he was the one who set up pictures of Paul training and at SummerSlam, it would be him and Paul returning together. Kevin Patrick, who conducted the interview, brought up that it was The Miz who laid out Paul after their tag team match at WrestleMania 38 back in April.

The Miz said they talked after the match and how Paul understood that it was simply a teaching moment, and seemingly smoothed things over. Following the interview, Miz worked a singles match where he lost to AJ Styles.

This bout was said up earlier in the evening when Miz grabbed Styles’ leg, yanking him off the apron and eliminating him in a last chance Money in the Bank qualifier battle royal.

Paul recently posted photos of himself training and tagging WWE on Twitter:

Paul had his first match at WrestleMania 38 where he and The Miz teamed together to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.