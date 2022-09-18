Love Him Or Hate Him, Logan Paul Is The Right Challenger For Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel

Things took a turn for the WWE Universe recently, when a clear direction emerged for the next major challenger to oppose Roman Reigns. After The Head of the Table fended off Riddle in a free TV classic, Brock Lesnar in a wild Last Man Standing Match, and Drew McIntyre in front of a lively UK crowd, there were real questions as to where the company could go next with its top champion. They’ve opted for perhaps the least likely route of all, not in a grizzled veteran or wildly popular young talent, but rather Internet celebrity turned wrestler Logan Paul. While quite a few fans have expressed how unhappy they are with this booking choice, its actually a shrewd decision heading into Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul Vs. Roman Reigns Is A Fresh Matchup

One of the key problems with Roman Reigns and his marathon reign atop WWE is that he has run through most of his credible challengers. He’s beaten Brock Lesnar multiple times. He beat Riddle and Drew McIntyre. He retained the title against the likes of Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor. He even beat part time threats like John Cena and Goldberg.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are two of the full-time roster members still standing in his way, and it stands to reason they’ll each factor in the title picture when they’re back from injury. Meanwhile, even Braun Strowman, who has a lot of momentum off his return to the company, already lost to Reigns at the front end of his time on top.

Logan Paul is, at least, someone new, with a genuinely different set of skills from other challengers Reigns has faced. On top of that, he does garner a bit of kayfabe credibility from winning his only two matches to date, and on no lesser stages than WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

No One Believes Roman Reigns Will Lose The Title In 2022

The conventional wisdom is that Roman Reigns will retain his undisputed title until at least WrestleMania 39, when fans anticipate a dream match with The Rock. With that match expected, it’s hard to buy anyone beating The Tribal Chief before that point, so WWE’s task, rather than creating doubt, is to put forth the most entertaining spectacle possible.

The jury’s out on whether Logan Paul is the best man for that particular task. Nonetheless, he is an offbeat challenger who just might draw some extra media attention, if only for the seeming absurdity of him getting a shot at the most prestigious title in wrestling.

Logan Paul Has Overperformed In Each WWE Match He’s Had So Far

While Logan Paul has no shortage of haters who want nothing to do with him, there’s also a reality they must face. At WrestleMania, he more than held up his end of the bargain, arguably the MVP of his tag team match paired with The Miz against the Mysterios. From there, he did everything he could to steal the show at SummerSlam, going for assorted high spots and feats of strength against The Miz.

Paul doesn’t really belong in the conversation of world title contenders at this point based on his skills and experience. However, his first two outings have offered reason to believe that he’ll rise to the occasion. Particularly in a match WWE is sure to carefully plan and choreograph around his abilities, Paul will likely as not hold up his end for an entertaining match at Crown Jewel.

Saudi Arabia Is The Best Place To Book Babyface Logan Paul Vs. Heel Roman Reigns

An awkward aspect of Logan Paul’s WWE run is that he has purportedly demanded to remain a babyface, despite having overwhelming natural heel heat. On the flip side, Roman Reigns is over enough in his heel persona that he’s edging on fan favorite territory, despite reportedly insisting he wants to stay heel.

With these dynamics in place, staging the match between these two in front of a Saudi Arabian audience—fans who tend to be happy to be there and adhere to cheering the faces and booing the heels—may be the best answer to keeping each man where he wants to be.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul probably won’t be an all-time classic and there are justifiable reasons to criticize the choice for Paul to get a title shot at this stage of his career. Nonetheless, there are also quite a few factors to make this specific choice at this specific time make a great deal of sense.