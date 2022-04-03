Logan Paul Victorious In His In-Ring Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut on night one of WrestleMania 38 inside AT&T Stadium when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a tag team bout.

The match saw Paul work in certain spots, but it was mostly The Miz. Rey caught Paul with a head kick. Dominik with a spring board move to Paul and Miz. At one point, Paul hit a big boot to Rey and got a lot of boos. Paul with the three amigos. Paul hit a frog splash on Rey. Rey and Dominik with a double 619 then Dominik with a frog splash. Miz suplexed Dominik onto Rey and Miz hit the skull crushing finale for the win. Post-match, Miz hit skull crushing finale.

Logan Paul hit the three amigos on Rey Mysterio ?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2ZPLcbhXu — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 3, 2022

The social media/celebrity boxing star was revealed as Miz’s WrestleMania partner on an episode of Raw in February. After losing to Rey on the Elimination Chamber pre-show, Miz teased that he would find a partner who is a “global superstar” to team with to take on the father and son tag team. They later did a Miz TV segment where Miz and Paul beat down The Mysterios.

This marked the second time that Paul has been involved with WrestleMania as at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, he was stunned by Kevin Owens.

