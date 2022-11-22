Logan Paul on a Tag Team With Jake Paul in WWE: “That Would be Amazing”

Logan Paul shocked the world at WWE Crown Jewel in his match against Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul in just the third match of his career. Logan entered the match 2-0, with a tag team victory with The Miz over The Mysterios at WrestleMania, followed by a singles victory over The Miz at SummerSlam in Nashville.

The 27-year-old gave Roman everything he could handle in the match but in the end it was not meant to be. The Usos interfered and beat down Logan’s Impaulsive podcast co-hosts. Jake Paul made the save and Logan flipped onto everyone on the entrance ramp. He was greeted with a Superman Punch and a Spear when he got back into the ring and Reigns retained.

Logan Paul Thinks He and Jake Would Make A Great Tag Team in WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with Logan Paul yesterday and asked if he would consider tagging with his brother in WWE. He said he would and claimed that the duo would be insane in WWE.

I mean, it could be crazy, right? I don’t think that’s deniable. That would be amazing. That would be incredible.

Logan was asked if he was done with boxing and just going to focus on WWE moving forward. He said that he’s not done with boxing just taking a break due to injury.